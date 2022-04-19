Antonio Rudiger not interested in Manchester United move

According to the Mirror, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger isn’t interested in joining Manchester United when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

United have apparently come to grips with the need to sign a better centre-back than Harry Maguire, and pair him up with Raphael Varane. Maguire has made some truly dubious mistakes in recent matches, almost injuring teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

This is the reason for their consideration of Rudiger, but it seems the Germany international has already given an answer, before they even asked the question. The problem he sees with the 20-time English champions is that they’re not very likely to play in the Champions League next season, and even less likely to be a regular participant in UEFA’s elite club competition in the next couple of years.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been credited with interest in Rudiger in recent months.